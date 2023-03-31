The 2023 Formula 1 season will continue on Sunday with the 2023 Rolex Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne, Australia. The Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit is a 14-turn, 3.28-mile course made up primarily of public roads in Albert Park but it often races more like a dedicated track, with safety zones and runoffs built into the layout. The 2023 Australian GP will begin at 1 a.m. ET and Red Bull Racing teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will hope to continue their dominance after finishing 1-2 in each of the first two races of the season.

Verstappen won in Bahrain and is the -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100) in the 2023 Australian Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Perez won two weeks ago in Saudi Arabia and is listed at +400. Fernando Alonso's team at Aston Martin has been one of the biggest surprises of the season thus far after two podium finishes and he's listed at +800 in the 2023 Australian GP odds. Before analyzing the 2023 Australian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 Australian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Top 2023 Formula 1 Australian GP predictions

One massive shocker: The model is fading Lewis Hamilton even though he's a two-time winner of the Australian Grand Prix. Hamilton is fifth on the odds board at +2500 but the seven-time world champion hasn't won a race since Dec. 2021 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The 25-race winless drought is by far the longest of his career but even when he was at the top of his game, Australia has often been a struggle for Hamilton. His teammates Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas have gone on to win six times at the Australian GP while Hamilton has only won twice. The model is predicting that he fails to crack the top five on Sunday. See who the model is backing right here.

2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -250

Sergio Perez 4-1

Fernando Alonso 8-1

Charles Leclerc 20-1

Lewis Hamilton 25-1

George Russell 33-1

Carlos Sainz 40-1

Lance Stroll 100-1

Pierre Gasly 400-1

Esteban Ocon 400-1

Nico Hulkenberg 1000-1

Kevin Magnussen 1000-1

Lando Norris 1000-1

Oscar Piastri 1000-1

Valtteri Bottas 1500-1

Guanyu Zhou 1500-1

Logan Sargeant 2000-1

Nyck De Vries 2500-1