The Formula 1 season will continue on Sunday with the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The race will begin at 9 a.m. ET and Red Bull Racing will look to continue its dominance at its home track. Max Verstappen has won six of the first eight races this season and he's well on his way to a third consecutive championship with a 69-point lead in the 2023 F1 standings over teammate Sergio Perez. Verstappen is a three-time winner of the Austrian Grand Prix and could become the winningest driver in the race's illustrious history with a victory on Sunday.

He's the -300 (bet $300 to win $100) favorite in the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Perez is listed at 15-2. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso is at 17-2 while Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is at 11-1. Before analyzing the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 Austrian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It's also nailed Verstappen's wins in Bahrain, Australia, Miami, Monaco, Spain and Canada this season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the complete 2023 Austrian Grand Prix leaderboard projection.

Top 2023 Formula 1 Austrian GP predictions

One massive shocker: The model is high on Leclerc even though he's tied for fifth favorite with Mercedes' George Russell at 25-1. The 25-year-old from Monaco is a five-time Formula One winner, including a victory at the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. Leclerc bested Verstappen by 1.532 seconds in a thriller after starting second behind Verstappen on the grid.

The victory helped Leclerc jump Sergio Perez in the F1 standings and he went on to finish second on the season. It's been a rough start for Ferrari thus far but Leclerc earned their only podium of the year in Azerbaijan and he's coming off a solid fourth-place finish in Canada. He's getting a juicy price for a defending champion and the model likes him to outperform his status as fifth favorite. See who else the model is backing and who it is fading right here.

How to make 2023 Austrian Grand Prix picks

The model is also targeting one longshot getting triple-digit Austrian GP odds to make a surprising surge up the leaderboard. Anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can find out who he is, and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions at SportsLine.

So who wins the Austrian Grand Prix 2023, and which under-the-radar drivers make a stunning charge toward the front? Check out the latest 2023 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 Austrian Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model that has already nailed all four of Verstappen's wins this season and find out.

2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

See Austrian Grand Prix picks at SportsLine



Max Verstappen -300

Sergio Perez +750

Fernando Alonso +850

Lewis Hamilton +1100

Charles Leclerc +2500

George Russell +2500

Carlos Sainz +3300

Lance Stroll +25000

Esteban Ocon +30000

Pierre Gasly +30000

Lando Norris +40000

Nico Hulkenberg +75000

Alexander Albon +75000

Kevin Magnussen +75000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Oscar Piastri +100000

Yuki Tsunoda +100000

Nyck De Vries +200000

Guanyu Zhou +200000

Logan Sargeant +200000