The 2023 Formula 1 season will continue on Sunday with the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The race will begin at 9 a.m. ET and Red Bull Racing enters having won the first eight races of the season. Max Verstappen has won six times and sits atop the 2023 F1 standings as he seeks his third consecutive championship, while teammate Carlos Perez has two wins and sits second in the standings.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is the defending champion but it's been a rough start for the Italian automakers, with Leclerc's podium in Azerbaijan serving as the only podium so far this season. Leclerc is listed at 25-1 in the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Verstappen is the -300 (bet $300 to win $100) favorite. Perez is listed at 15-2 while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso is at 17-2 in the Austrian GP odds.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It's also nailed Verstappen's wins in Bahrain, Australia, Miami, Monaco, Spain and Canada this season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections.

Top 2023 Formula 1 Austrian GP predictions

One massive shocker: The model is high on Leclerc even though he's tied for fifth favorite with Mercedes' George Russell at 25-1. Leclerc is the defending champion of the Austrian Grand Prix and even though it hasn't been a great start to the season for Ferrari, he's still a dynamic driver with the capability of popping up on the podium at any given time.

He's a five-time Formula 1 winner who is coming off a three-win season where he finished a career-best second in the standings in 2022. He's also coming off a strong fourth-place finish in Canada two weeks ago and is getting a luxurious price for a defending winner. See who else the model is backing and who it is fading right here.

How to make 2023 Austrian Grand Prix picks

The model is also targeting one longshot getting triple-digit Austrian GP odds to make a surprising surge up the leaderboard. Anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can find out who he is, and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions at SportsLine.

So who wins the Austrian Grand Prix 2023, and which under-the-radar drivers make a stunning charge toward the front? Check out the latest 2023 F1 odds below.

2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -300

Sergio Perez +750

Fernando Alonso +850

Lewis Hamilton +1100

Charles Leclerc +2500

George Russell +2500

Carlos Sainz +3300

Lance Stroll +25000

Esteban Ocon +30000

Pierre Gasly +30000

Lando Norris +40000

Nico Hulkenberg +75000

Alexander Albon +75000

Kevin Magnussen +75000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Oscar Piastri +100000

Yuki Tsunoda +100000

Nyck De Vries +200000

Guanyu Zhou +200000

Logan Sargeant +200000