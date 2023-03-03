The 2023 Formula 1 season will begin on Sunday with the 2023 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain. The race will begin at 10 a.m. ET and Max Verstappen will return to action as the two-time defending F1 champion. Red Bull Racing, Ferrari and Mercedes all kept their driver lineups intact as the three manufacturers are expected to battle it out in an exciting title race. But there was some shuffling in the middle of the pack, with Fernando Alonso leaving Alpine for Aston Martin, Pierre Gasly stepping into Alonso's vacated spot with Alpine and McLaren poaching reserve driver Oscar Piastri from Alpine.

Red Bull's Verstappen is listed as the -133 favorite (risk $133 to win $100) in the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Charles LeClerc is listed at +320 to send Ferrari to victory lane. LeClerc's teammate Carlos Sainz is next on this week's F1 odds board at 9-1 while Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez are at 10-1. Before analyzing the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 Bahrain GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

One massive shocker: The model is fading Perez even though he is coming off a strong season where he had two wins, 11 podiums and finished third in the Formula 1 standings. Perez's seat with Red Bull Racing appeared to be in jeopardy during the 2022 season but he earned an extension after a prestigious win in Monaco and then notched his first career multi-victory season with a win in Singapore.

However, the 33-year-old Mexican driver finished off the podium in eight of his final 14 starts of the season and was clipped by LeClerc in the battle for second in the standings. Perez finished 18th in the 2022 Bahrain GP and only has one podium finish at the track in his 12-year F1 career. See who the model is backing right here.

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -133

Charles LeClerc 16-5

Carlos Sainz 9-1

Lewis Hamilton 10-1

Sergio Perez 10-1

Fernando Alonso 20-1

George Russell 20-1

Lance Stroll 150-1

Valtteri Bottas 250-1

Lando Norris 250-1

Guanyu Zhou 300-1

Oscar Piastri 500-1

Esteban Ocon 500-1

Pierre Gasly 500-1

Nyck De Vries 750-1

Kevin Magnussen 750-1

Nico Hulkenberg 750-1

Yuki Tsunoda 1000-1

Logan Sargeant 1000-1

Alexander Albon 1000-1