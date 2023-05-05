The 2023 Formula 1 season will continue on Sunday with the 2023 Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and Red Bull Racing will be hoping to continue a dream start to the season after winning each of the first four races of the season. Max Verstappen has won twice and sits atop the 2023 F1 standings, while Carlos Perez also captured his second win of the season last week and sits second.

Verstappen is the -225 favorite (risk $225 to win $100) in the 2023 Miami Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Perez is priced at +275. Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin has managed three podium finishes already this season and he's priced at +1400 for the 2023 Miami GP and enters the weekend sitting third in the Formula 1 standings. Before analyzing the 2023 Miami Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 Miami GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Top 2023 Formula 1 Miami GP predictions

One massive shocker: The model is high on Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, even though he's a 40-1 longshot. The 28-year-old Spanish driver is now in his ninth season as a F1 driver and his third season with Ferrari where he's become a fan favorite for the legions of diehard Ferrari fans.

The son of a legendary driver, Sainz captured his first Formula 1 victory last season at Silverstone in the British Grand Prix and had a total of nine podiums on his way to a fifth-place finish in the standings last year. He's fifth again as he heads to Miami and he'll hope to build off a third-place finish in Miami in 2022 with the model projecting a top-five finish despite him being the sixth favorite in the F1 Miami odds. See who else the model is backing and who it is fading right here.

2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -225

Sergio Perez +275

Fernando Alonso +1400

Charles Leclerc +1800

Lewis Hamilton +2800

Carlos Sainz +4000

George Russell +5000

Lance Stroll +12500

Lando Norris +20000

Esteban Ocon +30000

Pierre Gasly +30000

Nico Hulkenberg +50000

Oscar Piastri +50000

Kevin Magnussen +50000

Alexander Albon +75000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Yuki Tsunoda +100000

Guanyu Zhou +150000

Logan Sargeant +150000

Nyck de Vries +150000