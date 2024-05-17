The 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will take place on Sunday at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, better known as the Imola Circuit. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 9 a.m. ET and this will be the first time that this grand prix has been held since 2022 after massive flooding forced a cancelation last year. Lando Norris is coming off his first career F1 grand prix victory in Miami two weeks ago and McLaren is hoping that additional upgrades for Oscar Piastri will help make the team an even bigger factor moving forward.

However, Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen is still the -300 favorite (bet $300 to win $100) in the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix odds after winning four of the first six races this season. He's followed by Norris at +650 and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at +1000, who will be looking to put on a show for Ferrari's hometown fans at a track that is named for the company's creators. Before analyzing the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2024 Emilia Romagna GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting 19 NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It also nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and then called all four of the defending champion's wins to start the 2024 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Carlos Sainz, predicting he doesn't live up to his billing as the fourth favorite at +1400. Sainz captured his third career victory earlier this season at the Australian Grand Prix and he followed that up with a podium finish in the Japanese Grand Prix. However, he finished fifth in the Chinese Grand Prix and the Miami Grand Prix and he's now battling for fourth in the F1 standings after Norris' triumphant victory two weeks ago.

Sainz and Ferrari will be facing a lot of pressure this week at Imola, with Ferrari logging just one podium finish in the three grand prix since racing has returned to Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari. Sainz was retired from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in 2022, finished fifth in 2021 in his first year with Ferrari and was seventh in 2020 during his final season with McLaren. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix right here.

How to make 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix picks

Instead, the model is targeting a driver going off longer than 50-1 to make a surprising surge up the leaderboard. Anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can find out who he is, and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions, at SportsLine.

So who wins the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024, and which stunning longshot charges toward the front? Check out the latest 2024 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model that nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins last season, and find out.

2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

Max Verstappen -300

Lando Norris +650

Charles Leclerc +1000

Carlos Sainz +1400

Sergio Perez +2000

Oscar Piastri +2500

Lewis Hamilton +8000

George Russell +8000

Fernando Alonso +12500

Lance Stroll +40000

Daniel Ricciardo +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +75000

Yuki Tsunoda +75000

Kevin Magnussen +75000

Esteban Ocon +100000

Alexander Albon +100000

Pierre Gasly +150000

Valtteri Bottas +150000

Guanyu Zhou +200000

Logan Sargeant +200000