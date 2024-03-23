After a week off, the 2024 Formula 1 schedule will resume early Sunday with the 2024 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. The race begins at midnight ET and Max Verstappen will try to continue his dominant form, having won 19 of the last 20 F1 grand prix. The three-time defending world champion has already opened up a 15-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the 2024 F1 standings, while Red Bull Racing has already put 38 points between themselves and second-place Ferrari in the constructors'.

Verstappen is the defending winner at Albert Park and the -600 favorite (bet $600 to win $100) in the 2024 Australian Grand Prix odds. Verstappen is followed in this week's F1 odds by Perez (+800), Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (+1800) and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (+4000). Before analyzing the 2024 Australian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2024 Australian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It also nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and then called both of the defending champion's wins to start the 2024 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the complete 2024 Australian Grand Prix projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Formula 1 Australian GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Lewis Hamilton, even though he's one of the top favorites. Hamilton is the seven-time world champion with 103 career Formula 1 grand prix wins to his name but Mercedes has fallen far and fast. Hamilton was beaten by Verstappen in the final race of the 2021 season to snap a streak of four consecutive titles and he's winless since.

Hamilton has now gone 47 races without taking the checkered flag and it's been five races since he's even cracked the top five, matching a career-long streak. Mercedes is currently fourth in the constructors' standings and Hamilton is a wildly disappointing ninth in the drivers' standings after finishing seventh and ninth in the first two races of the season. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2024 Australian Grand Prix right here.

How to make 2024 Australian Grand Prix picks

Instead, the model is also targeting two drivers going off at longer than 25-1 to make surprising surges up the leaderboard. Anyone who backs them could hit it big. You can find out who they are, and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions, at SportsLine.

So who wins the Australian Grand Prix 2024, and which stunning longshots charge towards the front? Check out the latest 2024 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2024 Australian Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model that has already nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins last season, and find out.

2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

See F1 Australian Grand Prix picks at SportsLine.

Max Verstappen -600

Sergio Perez +800

Charles Leclerc +1800

Carlos Sainz +3300

Lewis Hamilton +4000

George Russell +4000

Lando Norris +5000

Fernando Alonso +5000

Oscar Piastri +6600

Oliver Bearman +8000 (relief driver)

Lance Stroll +25000

Esteban Ocon +50000

Alexander Albon +50000

Yuki Tsunoda +75000

Daniel Ricciardo +75000

Pierre Gasly +75000

Nico Hulkenberg +100000

Kevin Magnussen +100000

Logan Sargeant +150000

Valtteri Bottas +150000

Guanyu Zhou +150000