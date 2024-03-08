The 2024 Formula 1 season began the way the 2023 season ended last week, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing dominating the grid. Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez earned a 1-2 finish, with Verstappen winning by more than 22 seconds. Now, they'll head to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday, with the lights-out at noon ET.

Verstappen is the -450 favorite (risk $450 to win $100) in the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix odds, but Perez (+900) is the defending champion in Jeddah. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (+1400) and Carlos Sainz Jr. (+2500) will also be in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 starting grid along with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (+2800) and George Russell (+4000). Before analyzing the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2024 Saudi Arabian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It also nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and then called the defending champion's win in Bahrain last week. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the complete 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Lando Norris, even though he's one of the top favorites. McLaren and Norris got off to a brutal start in the 2023 season, failing to earn points in five of the first eight races and never finishing better than sixth during that span. However, they composed themselves in the middle of the year and Norris wound up finishing as a runner-up six times.

His seven overall podiums were a career-high as well, but the season ended on a sour note, as Norris was retired in Las Vegas and finished fifth in Saudi Arabia, two points shy of a fourth-place finish in the 2023 F1 standings. Norris has finished 10th, seventh and 17th in three career starts in Saudi Arabia and the model doesn't think his track history justifies his status as fourth favorite on this week's F1 odds board. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix right here.

How to make 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix picks

Instead, the model is also targeting two drivers going off at longer than 25-1 to make surprising surges up the leaderboard. Anyone who backs them could hit it big. You can find out who they are, and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions, at SportsLine.

So who wins the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024, and which stunning longshots charge towards the front? Check out the latest 2024 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model that has already nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins last season, and find out.

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

See F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix picks at SportsLine.

Max Verstappen -450

Sergio Perez +900

Charles Leclerc +1400

Lando Norris +2200

Carlos Sainz +2500

Lewis Hamilton +2800

George Russell +4000

Oscar Piastri +5000

Fernando Alonso +8000

Lance Stroll +30000

Daniel Ricciardo +40000

Yuki Tsunoda +40000

Alexander Albon +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +75000

Pierre Gasly +100000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Esteban Ocon +100000

Logan Sargeant +100000

Kevin Magnussen +100000

Guanyu Zhou +100000