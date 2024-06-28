The 2024 Austrian Grand Prix will take place this Sunday at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The lights will go out at 9 a.m. ET and Max Verstappen will be looking to guide Red Bull Racing to another win in its home grand prix. Verstappen has already won this race a record four times and he's opened up a 69-point lead in the F1 standings after collecting another victory in Spain last week. Verstappen is the -175 favorite (bet $175 to win $100) in the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix odds.

However, McLaren's Lando Norris (+260) has been pressing the pace over the last couple races and has had four runner-up finishes and a win in his last six starts. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is priced at +1600 while George Russell and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes are both listed at +2000. Before analyzing the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2024 Austrian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting 19 NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It also nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and then called all seven of the three-time defending champion's wins so far in the 2024 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Oscar Piastri, predicting that he barely cracks the top 10 to earn points for his team. McLaren got off to a horrible start in 2024 and decided to roll the dice on some major changes that had been in the works for more than 18 months. However, the team only had time to outfit Lando Norris' car before the Miami Grand Prix and Norris went on to collect his first career F1 victory.

Piastri's car was outfitted two weeks later and he went on to finish fourth at Monza and then finished second in Monaco. However, while Norris has continued to challenge at the front of the pack, Piastri has been sliding back in the field. He finished fifth in the Canadian Grand Prix and then was seventh last week in the Spanish Grand Prix. Piastri finished 16th in Austria last year and the model predicts he finishes eighth this week despite being sixth on the odds board. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix right here.

How to make 2024 Austrian Grand Prix picks

Instead, the model is targeting a driver going off longer than 30-1 to make a surprising surge up the leaderboard. Anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can find out who he is, and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions, at SportsLine.

So who wins the Austrian Grand Prix 2024, and which stunning longshot charges toward the front? Check out the latest 2024 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2024 Austrian Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model that nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins last season and all seven of his wins in 2024, and find out.

2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

See F1 Austrian Grand Prix picks at SportsLine.

Max Verstappen -175

Lando Norris +260

Charles Leclerc +1600

Lewis Hamilton +2000

George Russell +2000

Oscar PIastri +2500

Carlos Sainz +2800

Sergio Perez +3300

Fernando Alonso +25000

Pierre Gasly +50000

Esteban Ocon +50000

Lance Stroll +75000

Yuki Tsunoda +75000

Daniel Ricciardo +75000

Nico Hulkenberg +100000

Alexander Albon +100000

Kevin Magnussen +100000

Valtteri Bottas +150000

Guanyu Zhou +150000

Logan Sargeant +200000