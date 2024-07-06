After winning seven world championships and being the driving force in eight constructors' championships for Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton has now gone winless since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The struggles prompted Hamilton to leave Mercedes for Ferrari beginning in 2025, but Mercedes finally has some momentum brewing ahead of the 2024 British Grand Prix. Hamilton and teammate George Russell have finished fourth or better in each of the last three grand prix and Russell is coming off a win last week in Austria.

Hamilton is an eight-time British Grand Prix winner and he's listed at +1800 (bet $100 to win $1,800) in this week's F1 odds, while Russell is priced at +1600. Meanwhile, Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the -175 favorite in the 2024 British Grand Prix odds, while McLaren's Lando Norris is priced at +260. Before analyzing the 2024 British Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2024 British GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting 19 NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It also nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and then called all seven of the three-time defending champion's wins so far in the 2024 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Top 2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Oscar Piastri, predicting that he barely cracks the top five despite going off as third-favorite at +1400. After collecting only one podium finish over the first four races of the season, McLaren has benefitted from significant equipment upgrades in recent weeks. The team now has a win and six runner-up finishes since the Chinese Grand Prix, including a second-place finish for Piastri in Austria last week.

However, while Norris has been seriously challenging Verstappen for wins in recent weeks, Piastri hasn't been a serious factor despite his two runner-up finishes. Last week in Austria, Piastri would have missed the podium for the third week in a row if it weren't for Norris and Verstappen taking each other out while racing for the lead late in the race. Piastri finished fourth at the British Grand Prix and the model is predicting that he finishes well off the podium pace again on Sunday. See more 2024 British Grand Prix picks right here.

2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

Max Verstappen -175

Lando Norris +260

Oscar Piastri +1400

George Russell +1600

Lewis Hamilton +1800

Charles Leclerc +2800

Carlos Sainz Jr. +3300

Sergio Perez +6600

Kevin Magnussen +40000

Nico Hulkenberg +40000

Fernando Alonso +50000

Pierre Gasly +75000

Lance Stroll +75000

Esteban Ocon +75000

Yuki Tsunoda +100000

Alexander Albon +100000

Daniel Ricciardo +100000

Valtteri Bottas +150000

Guanyu Zhou +200000

Logan Sargeant +200000