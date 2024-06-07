The 2024 Canadian Grand Prix will take place Sunday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. The race begins at 2 p.m. ET and the intensity is ratcheting up with Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing's early leads in the F1 standings constricting. The Monaco Grand Prix was a disaster for the most dominant team in racing with Sergio Perez retired and Verstappen finishing sixth. Now Charles Leclerc has cut Verstappen's lead to 31 points and Ferrari is only 24 points behind Red Bull in the constructors' standings.

However, Verstappen is still the three-time defending world champion and he's the -200 favorite (bet $200 to win $100) in the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix odds after winning in Montreal the last two seasons. Leclerc is priced at +500 in the F1 at Montreal odds after his win in Monaco and McLaren's Lando Norris is +550 with his team also looking like serious challengers over the last month. Before analyzing the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2024 Canadian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Top 2024 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: The model is high on Alexander Albon, predicting a points finish for a +340 payout. The 28-year-old Thai and British driver races for Williams-Mercedes and he's in his sixth full-time season in Formula 1. Albon finished top-10 in the F1 standings his first two seasons while racing primarily for Red Bull Racing but he was replaced by Sergio Perez prior to the 2021 season and has been with Williams ever since.

Albon had three finishes in the points during his first season with Williams and finished 19th in the standings but rebounded to put together seven top-10 finishes (the points threshold) in 2023 and finished 13th. That was the best finish for a Williams driver since 2017. He got off to a sluggish start in 2024 but is coming off a ninth-place finish in Monaco and the model is predicting another ninth-place finish in Montreal this weekend. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix right here.

How to make 2024 Canadian Grand Prix picks

2024 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

Max Verstappen -200

Charles Leclerc +500

Lando Norris +550

Oscar Piastri +1400

Carlos Sainz +2200

Sergio Perez +3300

George Russell +6600

Lewis Hamilton +6600

Fernando Alonso +11000

Yuki Tsunoda +25000

Daniel Ricciardo +40000

Lance Stroll +40000

Kevin Magnussen +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +50000

Alexander Albon +50000

Valtteri Bottas +75000

Esteban Ocon +75000

Guanyu Zhou +75000

Pierre Gasly +100000

Logan Sargeant +100000