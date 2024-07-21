Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion, so to say that he was eager to end his 945-day winless streak two weeks ago at Silverstone was an understatement. He qualified second and passed Mercedes teammate George Russell on Lap 18 to edge out three-time defending world champion Max Verstappen by just 1.465 seconds for his 104th career grand prix win. Now he heads to Hungaroring just outside of Budapest for the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix, which begins at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Hamilton's win at the British Grand Prix was his ninth,and he's +800 in the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix odds.

Meanwhile, Verstappen is the -110 favorite, while Lando Norris is +320. Before analyzing the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2024 Hungarian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting 19 NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It also nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and then called all seven of the three-time defending champion's wins so far in the 2024 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2024 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: The model is fading George Russell, predicting that he barely cracks the top five despite going off as one of the top favorites. Three weeks ago in Austria, Russell was riding a distant third and looked content to grab just his second podium finish of the season when he benefited from a late crash between Verstappen and Norris while they were racing for the lead.

Russell swooped in to grab the victory and then looked poised for another great finish after winning the pole and getting a good jump from P1 at the British Grand Prix the following week. However, he was eventually passed my Hamilton, both McLarens and Verstappen and then ended his day on Lap 34 with an apparent water system failure. Now he'll head to Hungaroring, where he's only managed one podium finish in five career starts (third in 2022) and the model isn't endorsing him as one of the betting favorites. See more 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix picks right here.

How to make 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix picks

Instead, the model is targeting a driver going off with double-digit odds to make a surprising surge up the 2024 Hungarian GP leaderboard. Anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can find out who he is, and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions, at SportsLine.

So who wins the Hungarian Grand Prix 2024, and which stunning longshot charges toward the front? Check out the latest 2024 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model that nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins last season and all seven of his wins in 2024, and find out.

2024 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

See F1 Hungarian Grand Prix picks at SportsLine.

Max Verstappen -110

Lando Norris +320

George Russell +800

Lewis Hamilton +800

Oscar Piastri +1400

Charles Leclerc +2000

Carlos Sainz Jr. +2200

Sergio Perez +6600

Nico Hulkenberg +25000

Fernando Alonso +25000

Pierre Gasly +40000

Lance Stroll +40000

Esteban Ocon +40000

Yuki Tsunoda +50000

Alexander Albon +50000

Daniel Ricciardo +50000

Kevin Magnussen +75000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Guanyu Zhou +100000

Logan Sargeant +100000