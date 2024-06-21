The 2024 Spanish Grand Prix will take place this Sunday at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The race is set to begin at 9 a.m. ET and Ferrari will be looking to put a disastrous performance at the Canadian Grand Prix behind them after a double podium in Monaco. Ferrari's inability to register points in Canada allowed Red Bull Racing to extend its lead in the constructors' standings to 49 points.

Charles Leclerc is still second in the F1 standings but is priced at +800 in the Spanish Grand Prix odds, while teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. is listed at +2200. Three-time defending world champion Max Verstappen is the -200 favorite (bet $200 to win $100) favorite and Lando Norris is listed at +500 after recording a victory, three runner-up finishes and a fourth-place finish in his last five starts. Before analyzing the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2024 Spanish GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting 19 NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It also nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and then called all six of the defending champion's wins so far in the 2024 season. He also called Alex Albon to finish top 10 in Canada for a +340 payout. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Top 2024 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Leclerc, predicting that he finishes off the podium once again. The winner in Monaco is coming off a terrible day in Montreal, starting outside the top 10 and then experiencing early power issues that led to a retirement. It was an enormous letdown coming off a victory in the Monaco Grand Prix two weeks prior.

Now Leclerc heads to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where he's had major issues each of the last two seasons. He finished 11th and failed to record a point in 2023 and was retired in 2022 because of system failures after winning the pole and leading the early portion of the race. The model predicts another difficult weekend for Leclerc and Ferrari in Spain. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix right here.

2024 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

Max Verstappen -200

Lando Norris +500

Charles Leclerc +800

Oscar Piastri +2200

Lewis Hamilton +2200

Carlos Sainz +2200

Sergio Perez +2500

George Russell +2500

Fernando Alonso +10000

Lance Stroll +40000

Yuki Tsunoda +40000

Daniel Ricciardo +40000

Kevin Magnussen +75000

Alexander Albon +75000

Esteban Ocon +75000

Pierre Gasly +75000

Nico Hulkenberg +75000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Guanyu Zhou +150000

Logan Sargeant +150000