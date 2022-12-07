Formula E announced Wednesday that Portland, Ore. will serve as the site of Round 12 of the 2023 season, marking the first time the World Championship has ever raced in Portland. The race scheduled for June 24 was approved Wednesday at the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting.

The addition of Portland to the 2023 schedule gives the United States a continued place on the Formula E tour, as the series has raced in the U.S. every year since its inception in 2015 with the exception of 2020. Previous United States stops for Formula E include Long Beach, Calif., Miami, and New York.

Portland marks the latest new addition to the Formula E schedule, as the 2023 season will also include new stops at Hyderabad, Cape Town, and Sao Paolo. 2023 also marks the first season of Formula E's Gen3 race car, billed as the "fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built."

"We are excited to bring the premier electric motorsport world championship to Portland for the first time in June next year," read a statement by Alberto Longo, co-founder and Chief Championship Officer for Formula E. "There is a big, passionate fanbase for professional sports in the city, together with strong ecological credentials which makes Portland a perfect host for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

"The USA remains an important market for Formula E. We are delighted to maintain that critical presence and engage a new audience in the Pacific Northwest region in all-electric motorsport."

Portland has an extensive racing history, as the Portland International Raceway has served as the Pacific Northwest's major racing hub since 1960. Portland has served as the site of IndyCar's Grand Prix of Portland as well as other races in IMSA, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series among other divisions.

Season 9 of Formula E is set to begin January 14 in Mexico City and run through July 30 in London.