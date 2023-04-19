As the 2023 season nears its halfway point, Formula E returns to one of the series' fixture circuits -- Tempelhof Airport Circuit in Berlin -- for the SABIC Berlin E-Prix. Berlin has been a mainstay on Formula E's calendar from the series' inception, and the Tempelhof Airport Circuit at Tempelhof Field plays host to Rounds 7 and 8 of the season.

A technical 10-turn circuit, Tempelhof has long been a favorite of Formula E competitors thanks in large part to its abrasive surface and high tire wear, which results in great action both on the track and on pit road as teams employ varying strategies to get the most out of the tires they have. Tire management this weekend will go a long way toward determining this pair of races, and also in determining whether someone in the field can rise to challenge the dominant driver and team of 2023 so far.

Thanks to his wins at Diriyah as well as a podium in Mexico City, Pascal Wehrlein leads the Drivers' World Championship standings by 24 points over Jake Dennis, a testament to the performance of the Porsche 99X Electric. But while Wehrlein has built his point lead, the last three Formula E races have gone to three different drivers: Jean-Eric Vergne, Antonio Felix Da Costa and Mitch Evans.

How to Watch the SABIC Berlin E-Prix

Race 1

Date: Apr. 22

Location: Tempelhof Airport Circuit -- Berlin, Germany

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Race 2

Date: Apr. 23

Location: Tempelhof Airport Circuit -- Berlin, Germany

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: Paramount+