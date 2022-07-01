After nine races in 2022, the battle for the Formula E Driver's World Championship is beginning to take shape entering Round 10 of the season. And this weekend, the complexion of the title fight is set to continue playing out with the Marrakesh E-Prix at Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan.

Set against the backdrop of the Atlas mountains, this weekend marks Formula E's fifth trip to Marrakesh, Morocco and the city's centuries old Agdal district. This 12-turn technical track follows the form of the Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan, but also spills out into the streets of Marrakesh's hotel district.

Stoffel Vandoorne leads the way in the championship standings, as he holds a five point advantage over Jean-Eric Vergne and a seven-point advantage over Edoardo Mortara. Mitch Evans is not far back at fourth in the standings, and his win at Jakarta allowed him to close in to within 12 points of Vandoorne in first. The top four have all begun to separate themselves from the rest of the field, particularly after trouble for Robin Frijins and defending Formula E champion Nyck de Vries in Indonesia.

How to watch the Formula E Marrakesh E-Prix