When speaking of tradition in a Formula racing series, there is none greater than racing in Monaco. And this weekend, that tradition is being renewed -- with a decidedly modern twist -- as Formula E heads to Circuit de Monaco for the Monaco E-Prix this Saturday at Noon ET on CBS.

Monaco serves as the halfway mark of Season 10 of Formula E, which is trending towards a dramatic championship battle between Pascal Wehrlein and Jake Dennis. The two are tied for the points lead after finishing 1-2 in Round 7 at Misano, with Oliver Rowland and Nick Cassidy both well within striking distance of the top of the standings.

The excitement at the top of the championship standings mirrors the continued excitement for the development of Formula E as a whole, which continued this week with the unveiling of their new GEN3 Evo race car for Season 11 in 2025. The car can accelerate from 0-60 MPH in just 1.82 seconds, outpacing current F1 cars by 30% and the current iteration of the GEN3 model by 36%.

"The FIA and Formula E have been working hard on the development process of this new GEN3 Evo race car, which represents another significant leap forward in electric racing technology," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in a statement. "I would like to thank both FIA and Formula E teams for the hard work which underlines our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainable motorsport, while delivering competitive racing."

How to Watch the Monaco E-Prix

Date: Sat., Apr. 27

Location: Circuit de Monaco -- La Condamine and Monte Carlo, Monaco

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+