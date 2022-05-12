The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will take place on May 14-15 at Tempelhofer Feld for a doubleheader of racing action. Rounds 7 and 8 of the 2021-22 season will be run at the historic German airfield.

All 11 of Formula E's teams will be participating with 22 drivers taking part in the races. The German event is one of the more popular events on the racing calendar since it became part of the season schedule during the 2014-15 campaign.

Entering this weekend's action, the Drivers' World Championship standings are very tight. Current leader Stoffel Vandoorne, who drives for Mercedes-EQ, has a slight edge over Jean-Eric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH), Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing), and Robin Frijns (Envision Racing). There will be 58 points up for grabs during Germany's racing weekend.

Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ) won Formula E Berlin in 2021, but currently sits in eighth place entering this weekend's action.

You can watch the practices, qualifying, and races all live on CBSSports.com and in the CBS Sports App. The action gets underway on Saturday with the first practice session beginning at 1:25 p.m. ET and the races will also air on CBS Sports Network on Saturday night from 6-7:30 p.m. EST and on Sunday night from 8-9:30 pm. ET.

How to watch Formula E Berlin

Date: Saturday and Sunday, May 14-15

Start time: Varies

Location: Tempelhofer Feld (Berlin, Germany)

TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)