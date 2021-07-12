The characteristics that define driving in New York City are many of the same qualities that are featured front and center in auto racing. Traffic in the metropolis is bunched tightly together, makes itself heard, and is perfectly and precisely in your face. And it was in the Big Apple that Formula E contested a double header that saw the series' electric machines pitted head-to-head back-to-back on the streets of Brooklyn.

Rounds 10 and 11 of the Formula E season took place on Saturday and Sunday, with both days continuing the trend of a highly competitive season. In the first race of the weekend, Maximilian Guenther took advantage of the overzealousness of Jean-Eric Vergne with five minutes to go, as the German driver motored past both Vergne and the dominant driver of the race in Nick Cassidy after Vergne overshot his braking zone in the course's hairpin.

Guenther was able to pull away, earning his first victory of the season and defending the home soil of his American race team in BMW i Andretti Motorsport. Vergne and Lucas di Grassi rounded out the podium.

Saturday's race was a difficult one for Englishman Sam Bird, as his team was forced to re-build his car after an accident in Round 10. But the British driver would rebound in resounding fashion in Round 11 on Sunday, earning the pole and then dominating the race for a bounce-back victory.

However, Bird's win was somewhat dampened by a missed opportunity for a 1-2 finish for Jaguar Racing. Racing for second late in the event, Jaguar's Mitch Evans suffered damage to his left rear suspension while trying to hold off Cassidy and Antonio Felix Da Costa, dropping him to 13th at the finish as his teammate drove to the win. Cassidy and Da Costa ended up joining Bird on the podium.

Bird's victory allowed him to take the lead in the Driver's Standings with four races left, and just in time for his homecoming too. Formula E's next race will be another double header in Bird's native London E-Prix on July 24-25.