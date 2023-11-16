Sphere Entertainment Co. announced Wednesday the Sphere in downtown Las Vegas would be cued with live content for this weekend's Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. According to FOX5, content including real-time pole position and a custom podium event will be displayed on the Exosphere in addition to other F1 content leading up to the penultimate race of the 2023 season.

The Sphere is part of the layout of the 3.8-mile course through the streets of downtown Las Vegas, which bypasses the new city landmark in Turn 7-9 section of the track. Cards featuring all 20 drivers in the field will be on display on the sphere, as well as other bespoke content to be unveiled during the race itself.

"Sphere's Exosphere doesn't just complement the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, it elevates it to new heights, turning every lap into a mesmerizing experience for fans in attendance and watching on TV globally," read a statement by Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer for Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. "Picture real-time pole positions, thrilling podium celebrations, and a dynamic showcase of all 20 drivers and their iconic cars displayed larger-than-life. We are excited to have Sphere at the heart of race weekend."

While the Sphere is a defining feature of the Las Vegas circuit, race organizers have actually banned the colors red, yellow and blue from being displayed. As the Sphere is highly visible to drivers, these colors have been banned so they are not confused with any directives from race control.

"Obviously, we're going to comply with the FIA's requirements, and make sure. They've come here at night and tested different colours and different things on there," Joel Fisher, an executive for MSG Entertainment responsible for the deal between F1 and The Sphere, told Motorsport.com. "And we know what we shouldn't show. So we have a show runner to do all that."

Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend began with an opening ceremony Wednesday night ahead of the beginning of on-track activity Thursday evening. Opening practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix will begin Thursday at 8:30 p.m. PT.