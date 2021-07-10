Formula E is already a unique style of racing. The backdrops they choose for the tracks make it even more of a unique experience. The latest track, for Rounds 10 and 11, has New York City as a backdrop and turning the busy NYC streets into a racetrack was no easy task.

So, what goes into taking one of the busiest cities in the world and transforming it for the races being held on July 10 and 11?

Building everything up and taking everything down takes a little over a month, Peter Bruins, the event director for Formula E, told CBS Sports. They began the process on June 17 and everything will be out of the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal area, where the race is being held, on July 21.

Formula E

Bruins said they seek to avoid racetracks and permanent venues, and promote electric sustainability within city centers instead. With this goal comes a lot more work, however. It begins with the scheduling of the race.

The first step is working with the host city to find where is best to hold a Formula E and figuring out how it will look. But it's not just about building the track. Creating fan sections and putting in security measures to ensure the safety of the riders, workers and fans also takes precedence.

When it's time to lay down the track, the track team comes and works with everyone around to make sure the tenants in the area are not interrupted. Building the track does not just stop and end with the track itself, though. Because of the stakeholders involved and the complexity of the event, all teams work together in some capacity.

"It's really scheduling in that right time," Bruins said. "We also don't want to take over space too early, because that would mean it's more expensive. So it's really down to the details of the schedule."

While the track is being put in, other structures and elements are being added as well, from hospitality centers to fan zones.

Next comes the power team -- because a track is only as good as its lights and technology. Once the track is complete, they add the crucial touch of electricity that will allow for the race to occur.

Broadcasting is also a major part of the process, as putting the CBS broadcast crew in the right spots to get the footage they need is vital for bringing the event into people's homes on their TVs. They set up the structures for the camera crew and make sure they have the power needed to bring the fans all the action.

Bruins says the most difficult part of the process is, in general, how many people there are to work with and the question of when to take over the streets to build the track. It's a lot of moving pieces and communication.

"It's really a lot, it's a lot to do when you're working with other races," Bruins said. "It's … making sure that everyone's happy, and also extremely safe."

For fans who have never seen a Formula E race, Bruins says they can expect something "new" and exciting," not just with the backdrop, but the racing style and cars as well in New York on July 10 and July 11.