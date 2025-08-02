F1 is back in action Sunday, Aug. 3, with the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. Oscar Piastri, who currently leads the driver's championship standings, won this race in 2024 with McLaren teammate Lando Norris finishing second despite winning pole in qualifying. Piastri and Norris are expected to battle for the win once again in 2025, with both racers dominating the field this season.

Hungarian Grand Prix Preview

McLaren snapped a 12-year drought at the Hungarian Grand Prix a year ago, taking first and second en route to a win in the constructors championship. This year, it appears the team will also have a driver's championship, but what is unclear is whether that driver will be Piastri or Norris. The former leads the latter by 16 points with 11 races to go, but Norris has won two of the last three Grand Prix events. Piastri is coming off a win at Spa in the Belgian Grand Prix, while Norris finished second.

Max Verstappen won this event in 2022 and 2023, becoming the 10th driver in F1 history to win the Hungarian Grand Prix multiple times. He's well behind both McLaren drivers at 185 points, but sits somewhat comfortably ahead of Mercedes lead driver George Russell (139 points) in fourth. There's plenty of noise about Verstappen potentially leaving Red Bull, and team principal Christian Horner's abrupt exit has only added to that speculation. Can Verstappen tune out the noise and deliver a surprising victory at a track he's had tremendous success on?

Ferrari have not won a single event in the 2025 season but is second behind McLaren in the constructors standings thanks to consistent racing from Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. However, there's been some frustration for Hamilton as his move from Mercedes to Ferrari has not gone quite as well as he'd hoped. Ferrari are unlikely to catch McLaren (516 points) but have to fend off Merceds (220 points) and Red Bull (192 points) to maintain their runner-up position.

