Formula E is an exhilarating single-seater motorsport championship using only electric cars. The first the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship took place in the 2014-15 season and since then the city-based racing has been a unique style of racing, while also staying green.

Beginning in 2020, Formula E and CBS agreed to a multi-year partnership to air the all-electric racing series live across various platforms from season seven. Races will be broadcast between CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app.

Formula E's press release on the partnership and their goals in general highlighted the importance of staying energy efficient.

"Formula E exists to advance sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing. The first and only sport to be certified net zero carbon since inception, Formula E was founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles."

Rounds 8 and 9 are set to get underway and you'll be able to watch it on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and CBS Sports Network. Check below for details on how to watch it all.

Full Round 8 schedule

Preview Show: Saturday, June 19 at 11:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Race: Saturday, June 19 at 4:30 p.m. (replayed at 7:30 p.m.) on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Full Round 9 schedule

Saturday, June 19 at 11:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App Race: Sunday, June 20 at 4:30 p.m. (replayed at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23) on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

How to watch Formula E

Round 8 & 9