The Formula E 2022 racing season is just around the corner. Rounds 1 and 2 of the season will take place from Jan. 27-29 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Fans can catch all races live on CBS Sports Network and the qualifying and practice sessions will be live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app.

Here is the schedule for Round 1

Free Practice 1: Thursday, Jan. 27, 9:55AM - 10:40AM ET, CBSSports.com/CBS Sports App

Free Practice 2: Friday, Jan. 28, 5:25AM - 6:10AM ET, CBSSports.com/CBS Sports App

Qualifying: Friday, Jan. 28, 7:30AM - 9:15AM ET, CBSSports.com/CBS Sports App

Race: Friday, Jan. 28, 11:30AM - 1:30PM ET, CBS Sports Network

Here is a look at the schedule for Round 2

Free Practice 3: Saturday, Jan. 29, 5:25AM - 6:10AM ET, CBSSports.com/CBS Sports App

Qualifying: Saturday, Jan. 29, 7:30AM - 9:15AM ET, CBSSports.com/CBS Sports App

Race: Saturday, Jan. 29, 11:30AM - 1:30PM ET, CBS Sports Network



Formula E is a single-seater motorsport championship that aims at being green by using only electric cars. Formula E's city races also provide a unique backdrop that gives fans an exhilarating viewership experience.