After five weeks of some of racing's greatest drivers competing on some of America's greatest short tracks, the inaugural season of the Camping World SRX Series is set to reach its conclusion this Saturday night at the famed Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. And with the latest addition to the field, SRX is set to go out with a bang as its series regulars go head-to-head with the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Last week, it was announced that Chase Elliott -- NASCAR's Most Popular Driver and the 2020 Cup champion -- would be entering the SRX finale at Nashville Fairgrounds, pitting him against his father Bill Elliott as well as the rest of the SRX series regulars. Saturday will mark the first time the Elliott father and son duo have raced against each other since 2013.

"You don't have an opportunity to race with your dad, much less on a platform like this and in a series like this," Chase Elliott said in a report by Kayla Anderson of WKRN. "There hasn't been a lot of trash talk yet, but this might bring a side out of us that we haven't seen before."

Through five of six races, SRX has more than delivered on its billing. Within an exciting racing product, SRX has both highlighted some of racing's best while also bringing some of the top drivers from the local level into the national spotlight. The series began with local all-star Doug Coby winning the first race of the season at Stafford, while Kody Swanson and Luke Fenhaus have also contended for wins at Eldora and Slinger respectively. SRX has also brought young Ernie Francis Jr. to prominence, as he has been one of three series regulars to win alongside Tony Stewart [Knoxville, Eldora] and Marco Andretti [Slinger].

Here is the How to Watch information for the Superstar Racing Experience season finale this coming Saturday.

How to Watch SRX at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway