Italian authorities have arrested four people for allegedly stealing a watch from Formula One star Charles Leclerc. On Tuesday, Italian law enforcement released a statement in which they announced the arrest of three men and one woman in connection to the theft of Leclerc's watch. The alleged robbery occurred on April 18, 2022 in Viareggio, Italy.

Two people wearing motorcycle helmets approached Leclerc and asked for a photo before robbing his Richard Mille watch, which is valued at $320,000. At that point, two suspects fled on a scooter and two others fled in an SUV.

In searching the home of one of the suspects, authorities found two more valuable watches and 23,000 euros in cash. They are still investigating how the suspect obtained those luxury watches and the money.

With how the start of the 2023 Formula One season has gone, Leclerc needed some good news. The Ferrari driver didn't finish at Bahrain or Australia, and he finished seventh in Saudi Arabia. He is currently 10th in the driver standings, and Ferrari is fourth in the constructor standings.

Leclerc will try to get back on the right track later this month when the Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place on April 30.