Sunday will be far from a day of rest for Kyle Larson. The 32-year-old driver is seeking to become just the second driver to complete "The Double" on Sunday when he runs in the 2025 Indianapolis 500 and 2025 Coca-Cola 600 after weather halted his attempts last year. Larson became the fifth driver in history to attempt The Double, but the weather was his toughest opponent. Last year's Indy 500 was delayed four hours due to rain, and although he made it to Charlotte after the beginning of the Coca-Cola 600, he was greeted by another weather delay, and the race never resumed upon his arrival. There is approximately a 20% chance of rain in the Sunday Indianapolis forecast again, so Larson could run into a similar problem this year.

Larson voiced his disappointment on social media last year following being unable to finish both races, but that hasn't kept him from attempting it again on Sunday. Larson will start in the 2025 Indianapolis 500 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a 12:45 p.m. ET start, and he plans on running in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway following a quick flight from Indiana to North Carolina with the green flag dropping at 6 p.m. ET. While five drivers, including Larson, have attempted The Double, only Tony Stewart has completed the full 1,110 miles. Larson is +1800 (risk $100 to win $1,800) to win the Indy 500 and +600 (risk $100 to win $600) to win the Coca-Cola 600.

John Andretti, Robby Gordon and Kurt Busch have run in both legs of The Double, but Stewart is the only one to complete all 1,100 miles in 2021. Stewart finished sixth at the Indy 500 and third at the Coca-Cola 600 in 2021, with his third-place finish being the best result for any driver in either race who competed in both on the same day. Andretti, Gordon and Busch each had at least one finish outside the top 20 in their Double attempts.

Larson is making his second IndyCar start after finishing 18th in last year's Indianapolis 500, compared to his more than 400 starts on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit, and his odds on betting sites are nearly as extreme as the race experience. The 32-time NASCAR Cup Series winner is the +600 favorite in the latest 2025 Coca-Cola 600 odds, compared to being a +1800 longshot in the latest 2025 Indianapolis 500 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. Larson will be a popular bet on Sunday and with FanDuel offering a bevy of options for online sports betting, a FanDuel promo code could help turn one win into future returns.

Larson already has three NASCAR Cup Series victories through 13 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, with all three of them coming over his last seven starts. It's his fifth straight season with at least three Cup Series victories, including winning 10 races in 2021.

2025 Kyle Larson odds (subject to change)

(Odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook)

2025 Indianapolis 500 odds

Larson to win +1800

Top 3 finish +430

2025 Coca-Cola 600 odds

Larson to win +600

Top 3 finish +170

Top 5 finish -130

Top 10 finish -450