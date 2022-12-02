This weekend's Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. is filled with short track racers who are looking to make a name for themselves against some of the biggest stars in NASCAR. On Thursday night, Mobile, Ala.'s Cameron Leytham did exactly that -- though not entirely in the way that he had intended.

According to a report by Racing America, Leytham and his family had been on their way to Five Flags Speedway for Thursday night's Lloyd's Glass Pure Stock feature when a broken strap caused his car to roll off of its open trailer, where it then ran through a chain link fence before falling into the swimming pool of a Red Roof Inn & Suites in Tilllman's Corner, Ala.

Leytham's car had to be fished out of the pool using a boom truck, and it was then brought back to the family's race shop to have its engine and transmission taken out to be drained of all fluids. The car then finally made it to Five Flags Speedway on Thursday just after the conclusion of practice.

Despite having been completely submerged in water less than 24 hours beforehand, Leytham's No. 8 Pure Stock ended up running like a charm. Leytham would qualify seventh, and then outlast many of the other cars in Thursday night's 35-lap feature to finish third.

"We had to work hard to get this thing ready and these guys did not disappoint," Leytham told Racing America. "We drained all the water and everything. It didn't run to full strum but it worked."

Thursday night's Pure Stock feature was one of the preliminary events during Snowball Derby weekend, which is one of the single biggest events in all of short track racing. This weekend's 55th annual Snowball Derby will have four full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers -- William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson -- all looking to make the starting field for the 300 lap main event.