IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud walked away after a violent accident in practice for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on Saturday, as he flipped violently through the gravel trap in Turn 4 at the end of a high speed section of the course. The accident occurred after Pagenaud suffered a brake failure.

The 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner and 2016 IndyCar Series champion barrel rolled a total of 7.5 times, violently rolling over at speed before coming to rest upside down along the tire barrier at the end of the gravel trap. The Frenchman was able to walk away after safety crews rolled his car back upright.

When asked by NBC Sports what went through his mind after his brakes failed entering the corner, Pagenaud had a simple and somewhat blunt response: "Oh s--t, it's gonna hurt," he said. "It was a hell of a ride for sure.

"Something broke and I couldn't slow down. I tried to make the corner anyways -- I know that gravel is deadly. Michael Andretti's done it. I guess I'm joining another legend, so that's cool, but that was just trying to bail out. The car took off, hit the gravel and just rolled. Just glad I didn't go over the tire wall. So glad we have the aeroscreen. I'm really thankful for IndyCar and the aeroscreen safety."

In a statement, IndyCar said that Pagenaud was evaluated and released by the series' medical team, but he was not cleared to compete in qualifying on Saturday afternoon. While Pagenaud will be re-evaluated tomorrow morning, NBC Sports reported that his No. 60 will be driven by Conor Daly in the event that Pagenaud is not cleared to race.

Colton Herta won the pole for the Honda Indy 200 in qualifying later on Saturday, leading the way in a sweep of the top six starting spots by Honda. Pagenaud will start last in the 27-car field.