It's been 38 years since Formula 1 held two races in the United States. Back then it was back-to-back events, with Nelson Piquet winning at Detroit in sweltering late June temperatures, followed by an even hotter Dallas (it's one and only stop at that city) in mid-July that saw Keke Rosberg (Nico's father) survive to win.

On Sunday, Formula 1 heads to Miami for the inaugural and grandiose Miami Grand Prix. No one really knows what to expect. The track layout was chosen from 75 proposed (36 of which were then computer simulated) and it looks like it should provide for a fast, entertaining race with an average speed just under 140 mph.

How to watch the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, May 8

Location: Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla, 3.363-mile, 19-turn. circuit.

Time: 3:25 p.m.

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What to watch for

Miami Gardens is some 15 miles northwest of downtown Miami and 13 miles inland from any beach. But that isn't stopping F1 from having its beach and playing on it, too. Sand has been brought in to replicate a beach, and boats are "moored" on trailers around a section of the track. In person they will be high and dry, but they will sit on a surface painted to make it look as if the boats appear on TV to be in a marina.

But we're here for the racing, right, not the flash and pomp, and in that regard the track looks like it should deliver in spades.

There will be three DRS zones, the first coming ahead of Turn 8, the second at the end of Sector 2 and just past Turn 16 and the third following the sharp hairpin that is Turn 17. As for familiarity, drivers have been able to drive the computer simulation of the track to be more familiar with it when they finally get the chance really go at it, so that's a help. And likely the teams have done all sorts of simulations to figure out tire wear, etc., using a variety of different scenarios.

Meaning that all that's really left to do is to race, right? Make no mistake, regardless of the quality of racing, just from the hype it has generated the Miami Grand Prix has been a rousing success that many are saying marks a new era for Formula 1 in the United States.

On the back foot

Ferrari: There have been promises of a tech upgrade coming for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr., and the tifosi will have to hope that will come in the form of additional straight-line speed, which will be a factor at Miami. Ferrari have been fantastic in the twisty bits but appear down on power to the Red Bull cars in the straights.

Running in place

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas continues to flash the Alfa's potential, and it just may be that as we draw closer to the end of the season we will see his teammate, Zhou Guanyu, right there with him.

Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel showed remarkable speed at Imola, which was his best event of the 2022 season, and looks to keep that momentum going at Miami. Coupled with Lance Stroll's 10th-place run in Italy, there may be good cause to think that optimism is not pie in the sky.

McLaren: A third-place finish for Lando Norris last time out in Italy has the team full of optimism, and truthfully they probably deserve to be in the "best foot forward" section. But Daniel Ricciardo's disaster of a race that resulted in an 18th-place finish gives one pause.

Best foot forward

Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and company conducted a nearly flawless race at Imola, where Verstappen and Perez finished 1-2 in Ferrari's backyard. The only question at Miami be one of patience: should Verstappen qualify behind Leclerc, can he hold his water around the tighter sections of the track and wait for his moment, or will he get frustrated?