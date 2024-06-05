Parnelli Jones, the 1963 Indianapolis 500 champion and one of the most versatile and successful drivers to have competed in 20th century American motorsports, died Tuesday in his hometown of Torrance, California, after spending the last years of his life battling Parkinson's disease. He was 90.

Born as Rufus Parnell, Jones took on the nickname "Parnelli" while racing as a teenager in order to hide his identity and the fact that he was too young to compete on the circuits of Southern California. After honing his skills as a driver competing in many different classes of automobile, Jones would achieve stardom in USAC by winning its Midwest Sprint Car title in 1960, then got the chance to compete in the Indianapolis 500 for the first time in 1961. He was competitive instantly, sharing 1961 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year honors with Bobby Unser, with even greater immediate success to follow.

After becoming the first driver to qualify at over 150 miles per hour in 1962, Jones would lead 167 of 200 laps in the 1963 Indy 500, dominating on his way to victory in one of the notorious rear-engine Lotus-Fords fielded by car owner J.C. Agajanian. Jones competed in seven total Indianapolis 500s as a driver -- including in 1967, when he dominated only to have a transmission bearing break with three laps to go -- and also won back-to-back years as a car owner in 1970 and 1971 with Al Unser behind the wheel.

Jones achieved greatness in far more places beyond simply the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He won four total USAC titles between sprint cars and stock cars, and also won four times in what is now the NASCAR Cup Series including the Motor Trend 500 at Riverside. He took on the challenge of off-road racing in the late 1960s, and proceeded to win the Baja 1000 two years in a row in 1971 and 1972. He would also famously partner with car owner Bud Moore to compete in Trans-Am, finishing first in the 1970 driver points standings.

"In over 115 years of racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, there have been many iconic moments and a handful of iconic drivers. Parnelli Jones was a total icon, both for his driving skill and the magical moments he created in the Indianapolis 500," Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles said in a statement. "He will always be known for his speed, talent and fearless approach, and for his personal demeanor and character. The first to officially break 150 mph at Indy, he also will be remembered for driving the famed STP turbine to near-victory in 1967 and as the winning Indy 500 owner in 1970 and 1971.

"His fingerprints on our sport go well beyond the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A winner in virtually everything on wheels including USAC, NASCAR and off-road racing, he is truly one of the most versatile competitors the sport has ever seen. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Jones went on to be inducted into many Hall of Fames following his racing career, including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame, International Motorsports Hall of Fame, the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America and the USAC Hall of Fame. In addition to the Indianapolis 500 and the Baja 1000, Jones' list of accolades also included victories in the famed Turkey Night Grand Prix for midget cars and the Baja 500 and Mint 400 in off-road competition.

Part of Jones' legacy includes a generational one: His son P.J. Jones pursued a versatile racing career similar to his father, competing across IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA, USAC and other series. His other son Page pursued a racing career as well and was rising up the ranks of midwest short track racing, but his career would be cut short after he suffered a severe brain injury in a near-fatal crash at Eldora in 1994. His grandson Jagger has raced stock cars and open wheel cars and is currently competing in IMSA, having won twice already this season driving an LMP3 in the VP Racing Sportscar Challenge.

Jones is also survived by his wife Judy and six grandchildren in total.