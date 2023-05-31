With less than 20 laps to go in Sunday's Indianapolis 500, the car of a fan was damaged after a tire flew toward the stands and into the parking lot. Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured and Penske Entertainment has offered to replace the damaged vehicle, as reported by the Indianapolis Star.

The incident happened when Felix Rosenqvist's car made contact with the outside wall at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, causing it to spin out and make contact with Kyle Kirkwood's No. 27 Dallara-Honda. In that collision, Kirkwood's car ended up skidding upside down, and the left-rear tire flew into the Turn 2 parking lot.

The race was red-flagged, but fortunately both drivers were able to get out of their cars under their own power. The tire flew above fans' heads, but according to the Indianapolis Star, only one spectator was treated for minor injuries from flying debris and that was not related to the tire.

Kirkwood's tire hit the vehicle belonging to a woman named Robin Matthews, who at first found the whole situation hard to believe.

"I didn't see it come down," Matthews told the Indianapolis Star. "I came down and they said 'Robin, it's your car!' I thought, 'No.' I thought somebody was pranking me.

"It's a car. It's fine."

Matthews' white Chevrolet had to be towed, but she got a ride home from Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles. An IMS spokesperson told the Indianapolis Star that Penske Entertainment will be giving her a new car soon.

According to NBC Sports, Roger Penske spoke with Dallara executives on Monday to see if there is anything that can be done differently so a similar incident with a flying tire doesn't happen again.