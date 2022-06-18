In its debut season in 2021, the Superstar Racing Experience successfully put on a six-week series of competitive races between the world's best drivers at some of America's greatest short tracks. This year, the Camping World SRX Series is back for its second season, which kicks off this Saturday night at one of the top asphalt short tracks in the nation.

SRX begins its season at Pensacola, Fla.'s Five Flags Speedway, which has long been one of the premier tracks in late model racing. Each December, Five Flags is home to the prestigious Snowball Derby, a race won by NASCAR champions to some of the greatest names in short track racing. SRX becomes the latest series to visit the speedway, which has also hosted a NASCAR Cup Series race as well as other touring series such as ARCA and ASA.

SRX once again features a star-studded driver lineup for 2022, headlined by series co-founder and defending champion Tony Stewart. Stewart and some of SRX's returning full-time drivers will be challenged by several newcomers, including former IndyCar and Indianapolis 500 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay and former Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman. This week at Five Flags, all will be challenged by local All-Star Bubba Pollard, who looks to add an SRX win to his lengthy list of accomplishments as one of the top short track racers in the country.

How to Watch SRX at Five Flags