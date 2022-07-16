Just two events remain on the schedule in the second season of the 2022 Superstar Racing Experience season on CBS and Paramount+, starting with this weekend's race in Pevely, Missouri. Only five points separate the top three drivers in the season point standings, but Bobby Labonte ended last weekend's race in Nashville as the new Camping World SRX Series leader, and Marco Andretti moved in front of former top driver Ryan Newman as well. All three will be back in the field this weekend at I-55 Raceway, along with other top names like Matt Kenseth, Hailie Deegan and Michael Waltrip.

The main event begins at 8 p.m. ET, at a venue famous for its modified car races and clay surface. You can see who steps up by watching live on CBS or streaming the race on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Superstar Racing Experience at I-55 Raceway

Date: Saturday, July 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Top SRX at Missouri picks

Before you tune in to Saturday's race, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. SportsLine's proprietary racing model, developed by Mike McClure, simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account a slew of factors including track history and recent results.

Last season, the model was all over Stewart finishing on top of the leaderboard at the SRX Series at Eldora. The model also called Stewart winning at Knoxville, and now it has dialed in on Saturday's SRX race at South Boston Speedway. In 2021, the model nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during a historic NASCAR Cup Series season, and has also gone 15-10 on its head-to-head matchup predictions to start 2022. Earlier this season it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns.

For Saturday, the model predicts that Ryan Newman will rediscover his form from the first half of the series and take the checkered flag. Even though he had been the points leader for most of the season, his only win in any of race stages came in the main event at Stafford Motor Speedway on July 2. Last week in Nashville, Newman was mired in the middle of the pack through the first two heats and final race, and just couldn't make enough headway to hold off Labonte and Andretti from sliding in front of him by the end of the night.

Newman figures to have an advantage this weekend at I-55 Raceway, as he has been running similarly shorter tracks on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. At just a third of a mile, drivers won't have a break anywhere on the track on Saturday -- particularly with the slick clay surface. The SRX season wraps up this year with two races on dirt tracks, and Newman should at least be able to challenge Andretti, whose primary racing experience is as an indycar driver.

Andretti managed to finish fourth at Eldora on the dirt last season, where Labonte finished 11th. The week prior, Labonte and Andretti both finished outside of the top five on another dirt track in Nashville.

SRX at Missouri Field

Marco Andretti

Greg Biffle

Hailie Deegan

Ryan Hunter-Raey

Tony Kanaan

Matt Kenseth

Bobby Labonte

Ryan Newman

Ken Schrader

Tony Stewart

Paul Tracy

Michael Waltrip