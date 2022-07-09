Ryan Newman had been knocking on victory's door through the first two events of the 2022 Superstar Racing Experience on Paramount+, and last Saturday, he finally let himself in. Newman had already led the Camping World SRX Series in the point standings, but last weekend he made it to the top of the podium for the first time at Stafford Motor Speedway. This Saturday night in SRX at Nashville, Newman will look to not only retain his position as points leader, but pick up his second consecutive win.

The green flag drops at 8 p.m. ET from the Nashville Fairgrounds, where Chase Elliott won the season finale last year. You can see who steps up by watching live on CBS or streaming the race on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the SRX Series and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream (including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour), no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. You can stream on any device and never miss a moment of your favorite sport. Paramount+ will even give you a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch Superstar Racing Experience at Nashville Fairgrounds

Date: Saturday, July 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Top SRX at Nashville picks

Before you tune in to Saturday's race, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. SportsLine's proprietary racing model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account a slew of factors including track history and recent results.

Last season, the model was all over Stewart finishing on top of the leaderboard at the SRX Series at Eldora. The model also called Stewart winning at Knoxville, and now it has dialed in on Saturday's SRX race at South Boston Speedway. In 2021, the model nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during a historic NASCAR Cup Series season, and has also gone 15-10 on its head-to-head matchup predictions to start 2022. Earlier this season it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns.

For Saturday, the model predicts that Ryan Newman will win his second-straight race and continue his dominance this season. Out of the nine total race stages during the three 2022 events thus far, Newman finished third place-or-better in four of them. Although he has yet to have the overall fastest lap in an SRX race this season, he had the second-fastest last week and the fourth-best before that at South Boston.

In 21 years as a driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, Newman finished with 18 career victories, but he's quickly establishing a rivalry with last year's SRX champ and former NASCAR competitor Tony Stewart.

In last year's race at Nashville, Stewart finished second, but Elliott won't be in the field this year for either driver to contend with. Newman needed a bit of luck to win last week's main event, but results breed confidence, and he comes into this weekend with all the momentum.

How to watch the SRX Series at Nashville Fairgrounds

Ready to stream the legendary drivers from the SRX Series take on Nashville Fairgrounds? Visit Paramount+ now to stream the SRX Series, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.

SRX at Nashville Field

Stream SRX at Nashville here

Marco Andretti

Greg Biffle

Helio Castroneves

Ryan Hunter-Raey

Tony Kanaan

Matt Kenseth

Bobby Labonte

Josef Newgarden

Ryan Newman

Tony Stewart

Paul Tracy

Michael Waltrip

Cole Williams