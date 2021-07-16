The Superstar Racing Experience heads to the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday for an exciting conclusion to its inaugural season. The SRX Series is best known for giving legendary drivers a crack at some of the nation's most historic speedways. But this week's SRX at Nashville lineup has an extra dose of star power, as NASCAR's Chase Elliott will join the field and race against father, Bill Elliott. Chase is getting 2-1 SRX at Nashville odds, while Bill is further down the odds board at 9-1.

Tony Stewart, meanwhile, leads the SRX standings and has two wins and four total podiums through five weeks. Not surprisingly, he's the 3-2 favorite in the 2021 SRX at Nashville Fairgrounds odds. Ernie Francis Jr., who won at Indianapolis two weeks ago, joins last week's winner at Slinger Speedway, Marco Andretti, at 3-1. The green flag on the main race drops at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch it on CBS. It can be streamed on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Superstar Racing Experience at Nashville Fairgrounds

Date: Saturday, July 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Top SRX at Nashville picks

Before you tune in to Saturday's race, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. SportsLine's proprietary racing model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account a slew of factors including track history and recent results.

The model was all over Stewart (3-2) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the SRX Series at Eldora race. The model also called Stewart winning at Knoxville, and now it has dialed in on Saturday's SRX at Nashville Fairgrounds race and released its projections.

For Saturday's race, the model isn't picking Chase Elliott to win despite being the most high-profile name in the field this week. The 25-year old won the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series title and is in the mix again in 2021, entering this weekend in fifth place, 132 points off the lead.

However, this will be a challenging transition as he takes on drivers who have had five weeks of experience with the SRX race package.

Instead, the model is calling for Stewart to pick up his third win of the season. The series co-founder has 199 points on the season, 38 points clear of Francis in second place and 44 points ahead of Andretti in third. Stewart has been in contention each week, and with the title on the line, there's no reason to expect him to perform poorly at Nashville.

Watch the SRX Series at Nashville Fairgrounds

SRX at Nashville Fairgrounds odds

Tony Stewart 3-2

Chase Elliott 2-1

Ernie Francis Jr. 3-1

Marco Andretti 3-1

Bobby Labonte 4-1

Hailie Deegan 5-1

Helio Castroneves 5-1

Tony Kanaan 6-1

Michael Waltrip 6-1

Paul Tracy 7-1

Bill Elliott 9-1

Willy T. Ribbs 10-1