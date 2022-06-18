The 2022 season of the Camping World SRX Series racing begins on Saturday, and one of its founders, Tony Stewart, will begin his championship defense after winning the circuit's inaugural title last year. The kickoff event begins at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, which wasn't part of last season's race schedule, but eight drivers from the inaugural race last year will be part of this weekend's 2022 SRX at Pensacola starting lineup. Familiar names like Ryan Newman, Bobby Labonte and Bill Elliott will challenge Stewart for the first checkered flag of 2022. You can see who wins when you watch on CBS and stream on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Superstar Racing Experience at Five Flags Raceway

Date: Saturday, June 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Top SRX at Pensacola picks

Before you tune in to Saturday's race, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. SportsLine's proprietary racing model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account a slew of factors including track history and recent results.

Last season, the model was all over Stewart finishing on top of the leaderboard at the SRX Series at Eldora. The model also called Stewart winning at Knoxville, and now it has dialed in on Saturday's season-opening SRX race at Five Flags Raceway. In 2021, the model nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during a historic NASCAR Cup Series season, and has also gone 15-10 on its head-to-head matchup predictions to start 2022. Earlier this season it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns.

For Saturday's race, the model predicts that Tony Stewart will start the season with a win. Stewart finished last season's season-opener as he began in third place at Stafford Motor Speedway. He led for just three laps in the race, but laid the foundation for what went on to be a very successful campaign.

Stewart's final NASCAR Cup Series season came in 2016, and he finished with one win, five top-five and eight top-10 finishes. In addition to the two races that he won during the 2021 SRX season, he also finished with back-to-back top-three performances. Stewart never finished worse than seventh place.

Last season ended with Stewart taking 237 total points and five top-five finishes. He outpaced Ernie Francis Jr., who finished second in the points standings with 192. The model also features a bold prediction for Francis in the first race of the new season, which you can only see exclusively at SportsLine.

How to watch the SRX Series at Pensacola

SRX at Five Flags Raceway Field

Marco Andretti

Greg Biffle

Bill Elliott

Ernie Francis Jr.

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Tony Kanaan

Bobby Labonte

Ryan Newman

Bubba Pollard

Tony Stewart

Paul Tracy

Michael Waltrip