The penultimate race of the 2021 Superstar Racing Experience, or SRX, season comes Saturday as a group of legendary drivers head to historic Slinger Speedway in Slinger, Wis. This 0.25-mile asphalt oval opened in 1948 and is best known for hosting the Slinger Nationals for super late model cars, but on Saturday it will host its first SRX event. Tony Stewart can take a big step toward wrapping up the title for the inaugural season, but with the racing surface shifting from dirt to asphalt this week, other SRX contenders will be eager to make their move.

Stewart heads to Slinger Speedway as the odds-on favorite to win his third SRX race of the year. In fact, he is a 3-2 favorite in the 2021 SRX at Slinger Speedway odds, followed by Greg Biffle (5-2) and Ernie Francis Jr. (3-1). The green flag on the main race drops at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch it on CBS.

How to watch Superstar Racing Experience at Slinger Speedway

Date: Saturday, July 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

SRX picks for Slinger Speedway

Before you tune in to Saturday's race, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. SportsLine's proprietary racing model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account a slew of factors including track history and recent results.

Two weeks back, the model was all over Stewart (3-2) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the SRX Series at Eldora race. The model also called Stewart winning three weeks ago at Knoxville, and now it has dialed in on Saturday's SRX at Slinger race and released its projections.

For Saturday's race, the model is calling for Stewart to pick up his third SRX victory in a four-week span. Stewart, one of the founders of the SRX, was expected to also be one of the top drivers. He's easily lived up to that billing as he leads the SRX standings with 160 points, 30 clear of Ernie Francis Jr. and 40 in front of Helio Castroneves.

The model, however, isn't high on Greg Biffle this week. He's one of the favorites at 5-2 odds, but he's projected to barely crack the top 10. Biffle is one of the "ringers" for this week, meaning he isn't one of the full-time drivers. Biffle raced at Stafford to open the SRX season and he had a strong second-place finish there.

But while the regulars have been able to get a better feel for the cars over the past few weeks, Biffle has been inactive. The model sees far better values in the SRX at Slinger Speedway field.

Watch the SRX Series at Slinger Speedway

SRX at Slinger Speedway odds

Tony Stewart 3-2

Greg Biffle 5-2

Ernie Francis Jr. 3-1

Helio Castroneves 4-1

Bobby Labonte 4-1

Marco Andretti 5-1

Michael Waltrip 6-1

Paul Tracy 7-1

Bill Elliott 8-1

Hailie Deegan 9-1

Luke Fenhaus 9-1

Willy T. Ribbs 10-1