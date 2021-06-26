Tony Stewart will merge two of his business ventures this week as the Camping World SRX Series heads to Eldora Speedway in New Weston, Ohio. Stewart is a co-founder of the SRX Series and he also owns Eldora, having purchased the track in 2004. The 1/2-mile clay dirt oval track was a fixture on the NASCAR Truck Series for a number of years and will now play host to the third race of the 2021 SRX Series schedule. Stewart will have a decided advantage, not only because he owns the place, but also because he was a three-time winner there in the Prelude to the Dream races.

The green flag for the SRX Series at Eldora will drop at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday and will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. Stewart is the 3-2 favorite in the latest SRX Series at Eldora odds courtesy of SportsLine. Five-time USAC Silver Crown Series champion Kody Swanson comes in at 3-1, while other contenders include Trans-Am Series driver, Ernie Francis Jr. (4-1), and IndyCar legend, Helio Castroneves (4-1). Before scouring the Camping World SRX Series at Eldora starting lineup and making any Superstar Racing Experience predictions, be sure to see the latest SRX Series at Eldora picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, the model has correctly predicted at least seven top-10 finishers in seven of the last 14 races. In April, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. The model also nailed Kyle Larson winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at 5-2 and hit Larson again at the Ally 400 for another 5-2 payout. Anyone who has followed its lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

The model called Stewart winning last week at Knoxville, and now it has dialed in on the SRX Series at Eldora race and released its projections. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected SRX Series at Eldora leaderboard.

Top Camping World SRX Series at Eldora predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Scott Speed, who is going off at 5-1 in the 2021 SRX Series at Eldora odds. Speed is a veteran of many different racing circuits, having previously competed for everything from NASCAR to Formula One to IndyCar to even the X Games. He most recently competed in Rallycross where he's won four championships since 2015.

The SRX Series cars are powered by a spec Illmore V8 engine, which is the same used in the ARCA Menards Series, which Speed competed in for two years. Speed won four races during the 2008 ARCA series and was in contention for the championship entering the final race. Many of his fellow SRX Series drivers don't have much experience with these types of engines so Speed should have a leg up at Eldora.

And a shocker: Swanson, one of the favorites at 3-1, stumbles and doesn't finish in the top three. Swanson is the all-time wins leader in the USAC Silver Crown Series but he's only a guest driver on the SRX Series. Thus, he didn't take part in any of the previous races so he won't have a feel for the vehicles used until race day.

Ten of the 11 other SRX Series at Eldora drivers raced at least once previously in the Superstar Racing Experience. Swanson is one of the two drivers with no such experience and he also has had very little involvement with stock car racing. He only had one race on the ARCA Menards Series where he finished in eighth place out of 21 drivers. Swanson's lack of experience will hurt him and there are far better values in this loaded SRX Series at Eldora field.

