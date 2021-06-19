After gracing the paved surface of Stafford Motor Speedway in its inaugural race, the Camping World SRX Series will head to the dirt track of Knoxville Raceway on Saturday. The Iowa track is a ½-mile oval that will welcome the SRX Series before it hosts its first NASCAR race in July. NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is one of the founders of the Superstar Racing Experience and Stewart finished runner-up in the first race last week. The green flag for the SRX Series at Knoxville will drop at 8 p.m. ET and the 100-lap race air live on both CBS and Paramount+.

Stewart is listed as the 2-1 favorite in the latest 2021 SRX Series at Knoxville odds from SportsLine. Sprint car driver Brian Brown captured two top-10s at this track with World of Outlaws last week and he comes in at 5-2. Other contenders include dirt late model Hall of Famer Scott Bloomquist (3-1) and four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves (4-1). Before scouring the Camping World SRX Series at Knoxville starting lineup and making any Superstar Racing Experience predictions, be sure to see the latest SRX Series at Knoxville picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021NASCAR season, the model has correctly predicted at least seven top-10 finishers in seven of the last 13 races. And in April, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Last week, the model nailed Kyle Larson to win the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race for a 5-2 payout. Anyone who has followed its lead on those plays has seen some huge returns.

Top Camping World SRX Series at Knoxville predictions

One surprise: model is high on Paul Tracy, even though he's a 6-1 long shot in the latest SRX Series at Knoxville odds 2021. Tracy is a veteran of several racing circuits, including the IndyCar Series, NASCAR and the Can-Am series. He has racked up 31 wins over his career and won the 2003 CART/Champ Car World Series.

Tracy sits in ninth place after the first week of the 2021 SRX Series and is one of the many drivers with limited competitive experience on dirt. However, he said he's been practicing with a sand car and he also hooked up with a local dirt late model driver to get some seat time. Tracy's background with various auto racing mediums should give him a leg up on the other drivers who primarily stuck to one circuit for most of their careers.

And a big surprise: Brian Brown, one of the favorites at 5-2, stumbles and doesn't finish in the top three. There are far better values in this loaded Superstar Racing Experience field. Brown is a veteran of Knoxville Raceway and garnered two top-10s there last week with the World of Outlaws. He is a four-time track champion, but all of that success came in a sprint car, so this will be something entirely new for him.

In addition to driving a different kind of car, Brown is at a disadvantage as a part-time driver on the SRX Series. That means he didn't compete in last week's inaugural event, so he didn't get a feel for the vehicle itself, and the type of racing that will go down on the track.

Nine of the 12 drivers for SRX Series at Knoxville raced last week at Stafford, so Brown is one of the few who will have a steeper learning curve. With the race being just 100 laps, time isn't on his side to pick things up quickly which is a big reason the model is fading him for your SRX Series at Knoxville bets.

How to make SRX Series at Knoxville picks

The model is also targeting another long shot to make a serious run at winning it all.

So who wins the Camping World SRX Series race at Knoxville? And which long shot stuns in the SRX Series' second race?

SRX Series at Knoxville odds (via SportsLine)

Tony Stewart +200

Brian Brown +250

Scott Bloomquist +300

Helio Castroneves +400

Michael Waltrip +500

Bobby Labonte +500

Bill Elliott +600

Paul Tracy +600

Hailie Deegan +700

Ernie Francis Jr. +800

Marco Andretti +900

Willy T. Ribbs +1000