When Tony Stewart and longtime NASCAR crew chief Ray Evernham founded the Superstar Racing Experience, the idea was to bring a collection of legends and current stars from multiple racing mediums for a racing experience reminiscent of the IROC races of nearly 20 years ago. Entering the season finale of the Camping World SRX Series at Nashville Fairground Speedway on Saturday, the product has delivered that. The iconic venue hosted the NASCAR Cup Series for over 25 years and is the second-oldest continually operating track (1904) in the United States.

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will do double duty this week, racing at Nashville against his legendary father Bill Elliott and 10 other superstar drivers. The younger Elliott is listed at 2-1 in the SRX Series at Nashville odds from SportsLine, while Awesome Bill From Dawsonville is at 9-1. Tony Stewart is the 3-2 favorite and he has a big lead in the SRX Series standings entering the final week of the season. The green flag for SRX Series at Nashville will drop at 8 p.m. ET and will air live on CBS. It can also be streamed on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Before making any Superstar Racing Experience predictions, be sure to see the latest SRX Slinger picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. The model also nailed Kyle Larson winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at 5-2 and hit Larson again at the Ally 400 for another 5-2 payout. Then last week it struck once more, nailing Chase Elliott to win at Road America for another 5-2 return. Anyone who has followed its lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

The model also called Stewart winning at Knoxville and then called him winning again the following week at Eldora. Now it has dialed in on the SRX Nashville Showdown and released its projections. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected SRX Series at Nashville leaderboard.

Top Camping World SRX Series at Nashville Speedway predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Hailie Deegan, who is going off at 5-1 in the latest SRX Series at Nashville odds 2021. She's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Deegan will turn 20 on Sunday and she's already earning her keep as a full-time driver in the Camping World NASCAR Truck Series and this will be her third appearance in the SRX Series.

In her two previous Superstar Racing Experience runs, Deegan has performed extremely well in the features. She finished second at Knoxville Raceway on June 19 and then returned last week to finish fourth in the feature at Slinger Speedway. Deegan is the only female to win in the K&N Pro Series and an SRX Series win would be another impressive addition to her growing resume.

And a massive shocker: Marco Andretti, one of the favorites at 3-1, doesn't even finish in the top five. There are far better values in this loaded Superstar Racing Experience field. Andretti is coming off a strong week at Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin, where he led all 30 laps to win the first heat and beat 17-year-old Luke Fenhaus by .194 in a green-white-checkered finish in the feature.

However, Andretti had failed to earn a podium finish in each of the first four races in the SRX Series and Andretti has only won twice in 249 career IndyCar starts. Every track in the SRX Series has been a unique challenge and while Slinger obviously suited Andretti's style, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will be another beast that he may have more trouble taming.

How to make SRX Series at Nashville Speedway picks

The model is also targeting another long shot to make a serious run at winning it all.

So who wins the Camping World SRX Series race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway? And which long shot stuns in the SRX Series' sixth race?

SRX Series at Nashville odds (via SportsLine)

Tony Stewart +150

Chase Elliott +200

Ernie Francis Jr. +300

Marco Andretti +300

Bobby Labonte +400

Hailie Deegan +500

Helio Castroneves +500

Tony Kanaan +600

Michael Waltrip +600

Paul Tracy +700

Bill Elliott +900

Willy T. Ribbs +1000