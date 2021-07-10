The inaugural season of the Camping World SRX Series has already provided riveting racing on some of the best short tracks in the country. And on Saturday, the Superstar Racing Experience will head to Slinger Speedway in Southeast Wisconsin, home to what is billed as the "World's Fastest Quarter Mile Oval." With steep 33-degree banking in the corners, cars are whipped into the straight and the current track record for a lap is a staggering 9.908 seconds, making it the only quarter-mile oval to produce a sub-10 second lap.

Luke Fenhaus won the Slinger Nationals to earn his way into a field full of famous drivers and the local legend is listed at 9-1 in the SRX Series at Slinger odds from SportsLine oddsmakers. Can the 17-year-old racing prodigy shock the racing world with the win as a underdog, or will former NASCAR stars and race favorites Tony Stewart (3-2) and Greg Biffle (5-2) race their way t the front? The green flag for SRX Series at Slinger will drop at 8 p.m. ET and will air live on CBS. It can also be streamed on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Top Camping World SRX Series at Slinger Speedway predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Bill Elliott, who is going off at 8-1 in the latest SRX Series at Slinger odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Elliott made his NASCAR Cup Series debut all the way back in 1976 and ran in the Cup Series as recently as 2012 at the age of 56.

Now he's the second-oldest competitor in the Superstar Racing Experience behind Willy T. Ribbs and thus far he's had three top-half finishes in various heats throughout the four races run so far this season. The 1988 NASCAR Cup Series champion won 44 times in a Cup car and he should be eager to show well at a legendary short track that has routinely drawn visits from some of the top drivers in stock car racing.

And a massive shocker: Biffle, one of the favorites at 5-2, stumbles and doesn't finish in the top five. There are far better values in this loaded Superstar Racing Experience field. The 51-year-old has 19 NASCAR Cup Series wins to his name, finishing as high as second in the standings back in 2005.

However, after winning the first heat in the first race of the season at Stafford Motor Speedway, Biffle ran last in the following heat and then couldn't best local legend Doug Coby in the feature race. This will be Biffle's first race back in an SRX Series car since Stafford and the unfamiliar, steeply-banked asphalt oval could be a tough challenge after a month off.

How to make SRX Series at Slinger Speedway picks

SRX Series at Slinger odds (via SportsLine)

Tony Stewart +150

Greg Biffle +250

Ernie Francis Jr. +300

Helio Castroneves +400

Bobby Labonte +400

Marco Andretti +500

Michael Waltrip +600

Paul Tracy +700

Bill Elliott +800

Hailie Deegan +900

Luke Fenhaus +900

Willy T. Ribbs +1000