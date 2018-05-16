2017 NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. to visit President Donald Trump at White House on Monday

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. will be honored by President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday following Saturday's All-Star Race. Like other popular sports, it is customary for the NASCAR champion to make a trip to Washington D.C.

Truex's meeting will be the first time the NASCAR champion has been recognized at the White House since Trump took office. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson did not make the trip following his 2016 title due to timing on both sides. Johnson visited with President Obama following his 2014 championship.

Truex won eight races last season including the Championship 4 contest at Homestead-Miami Speedway en route to his first Cup Series season title. The driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota has already clinched a spot in the 2018 playoffs after winning at Fontana, California's Auto Club Speedway in March.

Trump has showed support for NASCAR over the years after being endorsed by chairman Brian France during the 2016 presidential election. The president also tweeted about NASCAR ahead of the 2018 Daytona 500.

My great friends from NASCAR are having their big race today, The Daytona 500. Brian France and the France family are special people. Enjoy the race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018