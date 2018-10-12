2018 1000Bulbs.com 500 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR at Talladega picks

With just six weeks remaining in the 2018 NASCAR playoffs, the 1000Bulbs.com 500 should be one of the most exciting events of the season as 12 drivers remain alive in the hunt. The race starts at 2 p.m. ET Sunday from Talladega Superspeedway, and before you enter any NASCAR DFS tournaments like the $20,000 Intimidator on FanDuel or the $125,000 Big One on DraftKings, be sure to check out the top NASCAR at Talladega DFS picks from professional DFS player Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

He has been all over his recent NASCAR picks, locking Kurt Busch into both lineups last week at Dover. The result: Busch surged to a top-five finish, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a winning DFS day.

For the 2018 NASCAR Playoffs this week at Talladega, we can tell you McClure is eyeing Chase Elliott at $10,300 on DraftKings and $11,800 on FanDuel.

Elliott is in position for a strong run at NASCAR at Talladega because he has already locked in a spot in the next round of the playoffs. That means he can take a few chances and go for a win in this restrictor-plate race. He'll have plenty of confidence coming into Talladega after a win at Dover last week, so lock him in as a top NASCAR DFS value pick.

Another pick he loves: Martin Truex Jr. at $8,400 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel.

Despite being one of the top drivers in NASCAR this year, Truex Jr.'s price is lower this weekend because he's struggled in restrictor-plate races in the past. But with his spot in the next round still not secured, he'll need to run well at Talladega. With four wins already this season, Truex Jr. is a strong bet to finish at or near the top of the leaderboard. Take advantage of his affordable price and look for a big return on value.

McClure is also targeting a value driver who has a strong track record at Talladega. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag, but comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in your NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

