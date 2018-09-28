2018 Bank of America Roval DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR at Charlotte road course picks

With just eight weeks remaining in the NASCAR playoffs, the 2018 Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course figures to be one of the most exciting events of the season. It all goes down Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Before you set your NASCAR DFS lineups on FanDuel or DraftKings and take a shot at their $20,000 and $125,000 contests, respectively, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

He's been all over his recent NASCAR picks, selecting Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick for his FanDuel lineup at Richmond last week. The result: Busch took the checkered flag while Harvick finished second, and anybody who had them in their lineup was well on their way to a winning DFS day.

For the 2018 Bank of America Roval 400, we can tell you McClure likes Bubba Wallace as a value pick at $5,400 in his DraftKings lineup.

Wallace has more top-10 finishes this season than anybody priced at lower than $5,500 on DraftKings, and he had success earlier this year at Charlotte with a 16th-place finish at the Coca-Cola 600. Wallace might be 27th in the Monster Energy standings, but he has the potential to race to the front on Saturday.

McClure also likes Harvick again this week at $12,800 on FanDuel and $11,700 on DraftKings. Harvick also has a strong history in Charlotte.

He has three wins in 35 career starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway and has five other top-three finishes at the track as well. He's also enjoying a stretch where he's finished in the top-10 in all but three of his last 16 starts at Charlotte.

