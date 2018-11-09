2018 Can-Am 500 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR at Phoenix picks

Two races remain in the 2018 NASCAR playoffs, with eight drivers vying for a spot in the final four when the Can-Am 500 gets underway in Phoenix on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. That means the action will be intense for NASCAR DFS as well, as those eight drivers still alive for a title will mix in with others in the field. FanDuel is offering a $10K NASCAR Intimidator for Sunday, while DraftKings has a $100K Piston tournament. And before entering these or any other NASCAR at Phoenix DFS lineups, check out the top NASCAR DFS picks from Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career as a professional DFS player.

McClure has crushed his DFS selections recently, producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge in many sports.

He has been all over his recent NASCAR DFS picks as well, locking Ryan Blaney into his DraftKings lineup last week at Texas. The result: Blaney surged to a second-place finish, and anyone who listened to McClure was well on their way to a profitable day.

For the 2018 NASCAR at Phoenix, McClure likes Brad Keselowski at $9,300 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel. Keselowski has been eliminated from the playoffs, but has a strong chance to finish high this weekend because he led 12 laps at Phoenix in the spring race this year and had a top-five run at this track last year.

McClure's NASCAR DFS advice also involves rostering Kurt Busch at $10,900 on FanDuel and $8,700 on DraftKings, who has finished in the top 10 in four of his past six races. He also led almost 100 laps at New Hampshire, a similar track to Phoenix, earlier in the year. Lock him in as a top NASCAR DFS value pick and expect a huge return this weekend as he looks to push into the top four and stay alive for a championship.

McClure is also targeting a value driver who has a strong track record at Phoenix. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in your tournament or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal NASCAR DFS tournament lineups for NASCAR at Phoenix on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash big on NASCAR.