2018 Coca-Cola 600 Vegas picks and predictions: Fade Brad Keselowski, back Joey Logano for NASCAR at Charlotte

NASCAR at Charlotte gets underway Sunday evening at 6 p.m. ET with the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kevin Harvick, who claimed pole position in qualifying, is the Vegas favorite with 5-2 odds, followed closely by Kyle Busch at 7-2, Martin Truex Jr. at 5-1 and Kyle Larson at 6-1.

In the 2017 playoffs, Roberts picked nine of the 10 winners. That wasn't a fluke, either. In 2016, he told readers to back Denny Hamlin at 15-1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Martin Truex Jr. for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40-1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.



Earlier this season, Roberts was all in on Harvick at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 despite two other drivers having the same field-leading odds. The result: Harvick dominated, leading for 181 of 325 laps and cruising to victory by 2.69 seconds.



Also this season, Roberts was very high on Clint Bowyer, who snapped his 190-race winless streak in the STP 500. And at the Food City 500, he said Kyle Busch "owned" Bristol and would come away with the checkered flag. The result: Busch came from behind and crossed the finish line .63 seconds ahead of runner-up Kyle Larson.



We can tell you he's not high on Brad Keselowski for the Coca-Cola 600.

"In 17 career starts he's averaged a 13th-place finish with his only win coming in the fall of 2013," Roberts told SportsLine. "His best Coca-Cola 600 finish was fifth and he's done it twice. His best finish on these type of tracks this season was runner-up at Atlanta." He's not worth the 15-1 odds in a loaded field.

Another surprise: Joey Logano, who Vegas doesn't view as one of the top contenders, does make a strong run at the title.



Logano won at this track in the 2015 fall race in a dominant performance where he led 227 laps. He's also performed well on 1.5-mile tracks this year, finishing seventh or better in every event. He's a value pick you should be all over at 15-1.



