2018 First Data 500 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR at Martinsville picks

The 2018 NASCAR Playoffs are down to their final four races and NASCAR DFS players are making one final push this season. With thousands of dollars on the line this week on DraftKings and FanDuel for the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway, grabbing your fair share of the prizes in NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games is all about striking a balance. That's why you'll want to see what DFS expert Mike McClure has to say in his NASCAR DFS picks this week.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, including producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

He's been all over his recent NASCAR DFS picks as well, locking Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. into his lineups last week at Kansas. The result: They both finished in the top 10, and anyone who rostered them was well on their way to a profitable day.

For the NASCAR Playoffs this week at Martinsville, we can tell you McClure likes Kyle Busch ($14,000 FanDuel, $11,900 DraftKings).

Busch finished second last week at Kansas and is on top of the 2018 Monster Energy Cup standings. Earlier this year at Martinsville, he turned in another second-place finish. He also won this race last year and has not finished worse than fifth at Martinsville since 2014. The price will be well worth it this week for Busch.

McClure is also eyeing Joey Logano ($12,500 FanDuel, $9,500 DraftKings) coming off a top-10 finish at Kansas.

Logano has put together three straight top-10 finishes and has landed inside the top 10 at Martinsville in three of the past four races. With Logano looking to close a 40-point gap in the Cup standings, look for him to race aggressively on Sunday.

