2018 Ford EcoBoost 400 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR at Miami Championship Four picks

It's the final week of the 2018 NASCAR playoffs and the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup will be awarded to one of the Championship Four. Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick are the final four standing, and they'll compete for all the marbles at the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. That should make for riveting NASCAR DFS action, with DraftKings offering a $100,000 Piston Finale and FanDuel running a $9,000 NASCAR Intimidator. That means optimal NASCAR DFS lineups could be worth thousands, so you'll want to check out the optimal NASCAR DFS picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He has crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, including producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

He has been all over his recent NASCAR DFS picks as well, locking Brad Keselowski into his DraftKings lineup last week at Phoenix. The result: Keselowski surged to a second-place finish and anyone who listened to McClure was well on their way to a profitable day.

For the NASCAR Championship 4 this week at Miami, we can tell you McClure likes Logano at $13,500 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel.

Despite a crash that resulted in a 37th-place finish last week in Phoenix, Logano has been the most consistent driver of the Chase Series. He had finished in the top 10 in all but one of the playoff races before Phoenix, with 14th at Richmond being his worst finish during that stretch.

Logano had five top-five finishes during the NASCAR playoffs with a win at Martinsville, which makes him an extremely appealing contender.

Another pick McClure loves: Kyle Busch ($13,500 on FanDuel, $11,800 on DraftKings), who won last week in Phoenix.

Busch has been a boom-or-bust driver, with eight wins to lead NASCAR this season, but also six finishes of 20th or worse. Luckily, his wins at Phoenix and Richmond during the postseason have outweighed his three finishes outside the top 15. With so much on the line, McClure is betting boom over bust for Busch at Miami and getting him into his lineup.

McClure is also targeting a value driver who has a strong track record at Miami. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NASCAR DFS tournament lineup for NASCAR at Miami on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash big on NASCAR.