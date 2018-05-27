2018 Indy 500 results: Danica Patrick crashes out of race, ending her racing career

Danica Patrick's professional driving career came to a close on Sunday after crashing out of the Indianapolis 500. Patrick started the race seventh and ran inside the top 16 before getting loose and hitting the wall on Lap 67. The 36-year-old was able to climb out of the car under her own power before making a visit to the medical center.

Patrick also wrecked of her final race in NASCAR at the Daytona 500 earlier this year. Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to Twitter after the wreck to thank Patrick for her contributions to the sport.

I started watching @DanicaPatrick compete back when she ran in the Atlantic Championship Series. Lots of fun to follow her whole career. Everyone @JRMotorsports appreciates all she did to help grow our company. Thank you Danica. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 27, 2018

Despite the disappointing finish to her career, Patrick has accomplished many milestones in auto racing since joining IndyCar in 2005. Patrick became the first woman to win an IndyCar Series race in 2008 when she won the Indy Japan 300. Her highest finish in the Indianapolis 500 was third in 2009.

Following her career in IndyCar, Patrick made the move to NASCAR, racing in both the Cup and XFINITY Series over seven years. Patrick became the first woman to clinch a pole position and holds the most starts, laps led and top-tens for a woman in the Cup Series in NASCAR. Patrick also won the XFINITY Series Most Popular Driver Award in 2012.

She won one race with 21 top-10 finishes and three podiums in her 367 races in all circuits.

Last year, Patrick announced that she would retire after running the 2018 Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500. She plans to focus on her business and entrepreneur opportunities in retirement. Patrick also has not ruled out a potential broadcasting opportunity.